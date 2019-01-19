Armenia cornered, lost traditional allies: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not only the top priority of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, but also sets the restoration of the territorial inte

Azerbaijan conducted a deep strategic policy last year to this end and managed to achieve new conditions for the solution of this problem, according to him.

“Firstly, a policy of increasing the authority of Azerbaijan was conducted on international arena to ensure the equal partnership with international organizations.”

“Secondly, a policy was implemented to turn the countries, which have traditional ties with Armenians and are better known as partners of Armenia, into Azerbaijan’s partners.”

The MP stated that the relations with Russia have reached the level of a strategic alliance since 2007.

“The presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia met six times in 2018 alone. This is a clear indicator of a new stage in relations,” he said.

“At the same time, high level relations have been achieved with Iran.”

“In the case of sanctions applied by some European countries against our northern neighbor [Russia], Azerbaijan followed a principle of good neighborliness, and, despite the different sanctions against Iran, Azerbaijan did not change its policy of good neighborliness and brought the relations with its southern neighbor to a high level.”

“We can also observe the same thing with respect to Georgia and Turkey,” said Babaoglu.

Thus, he noted, Armenia has been driven into a corner, both in the region and on the international arena and has lost its traditional allies.

Azerbaijan entered 2019 with new political realities and they are certainly favorable for the country, according to him.

“They also create new prospects for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az