Armenia covered up facts of mass burials in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands: FM Bayramov

Armenia covered up facts of mass burials in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands: FM Bayramov

Armenia covered up facts of mass burials in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia concealed the facts of mass burials in the Azerbaijani territories it had previously occupied, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan discovered mass burials in its liberated territories, so the assertions of the Armenian side that it has no information about these burials are unacceptable," the minister said.

Calling Yerevan’s statements on this issue ‘unfounded’, Minister Bayramov expressed confidence that the international community will not accept these statements.

News.Az