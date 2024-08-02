Armenia does not abandon its actions that threaten the lives of people: Ombudsman's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues its policy of mine terror and does not abandon its actions that threaten the lives and health of people even after delimitation, said the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office.

"Today, as a result of the explosion of landmines laid by Armenia in Gizilhajili village of the Gazakh district, three civilians and one serviceman were injured. This village was returned to Azerbaijan based on the agreement on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, reached on April 19 of this year.We reiterate that the Armenian side is not providing Azerbaijan with accurate mine maps, which seriously hinders the safe return of former internally displaced persons to their lands, the right to live in a healthy environment, the delimitation process, and the rebuilding and construction work being carried out in the region.The international community must pressure Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to our country rather than remain silent about the Armenian mine terror," said the ombudsman's office.Previously, the Prosecutor General's Office, State Border Service, and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released a joint statement following the mine incident."As a result of the incident, a warrant officer from the Border Service, Khayal Ahadli, and ANAMA employee Afig Mehdizade sustained leg injuries from an anti-personnel mine explosion while performing demining duties. The agency employees, Elchin Alakbarov and Yavar Mirzayev, received shrapnel injuries. The injured were immediately hospitalized, and their lives are out of danger," the statement said.The statement highlighted that the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office and the Gazakh District Prosecutor's Office, along with the assistance of a forensic prosecutor, are conducting an examination of the scene and performing other essential procedural actions.An investigation into the incident is underway by the prosecutorial authorities, the joint statement added.

News.Az