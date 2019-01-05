Armenia elderly couple drinks pesticides to commit suicide

+ ↺ − 16 px

An elderly couple from Armenia’s Ararat Province on Friday attempted to commit suicide by drinking pesticides, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 3:20 pm, the police received a call from the Artashat town hospital, which informed that two people were brought to this medical center and that they were diagnosed with acute exogenous poisoning by agricultural pesticides.

The police officers who were dispatched to the hospital found out that these patients were Rafik Matevosyan, 88, and Ofik Matevosyan, 79, residents of Azatavan village of Ararat Province.

According to preliminary information, it was found out that on the same day at around 10 am, the Matevosyan had drunk agricultural pesticides at their home, and to commit suicide.

Police are preparing a report on this incident.

According to photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, those who were taken to hospital are husband and wife.

News.Az

