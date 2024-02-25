Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's Army positions in the Nakhchivan direction - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 24, at 9:40 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Hyderabad settlement of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from their positions located in the direction of Arazdeyan settlement of Devali district, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

