National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia foils coup attempt, News.Az reports citing Armenian Telegram channels.

Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia says as a result of operational and investigative actions, it was revealed that five citizens of the Republic of Armenia whose identities have not yet been established, as part of a group, prepared to usurp power, that is, they deliberately created conditions for the seizure of power in the Republic of Armenia through the use of violence and the threat of violence.In particular, the said persons, by prior conspiracy, with the aim of seizing power in Armenia, for a reward of about 220,000 rubles per month each, under the pretext of undergoing three-month training in the Russian Federation and familiarization with new types of heavy weapons, training in their use, and then, after returning to Armenia, conducting combat duty and transferring knowledge to other persons, during 2024 recruited a number of citizens of the Republic of Armenia.The recruited persons went to the Russian Federation, Rostov-on-Don in various groups, then, with the help of accomplices, were transported to other places, where they underwent a biographical data check, including using a polygraph device, to determine their personal qualities and political views, connections with the law enforcement agencies of Armenia.After a preliminary check, members of the criminal group at a military base called "Arbat" conducted training in combat in a closed room, inside the building, with the types of weapons already known to them. In addition, they were informed that the goal of the exercises was to return to the Republic of Armenia and remove the current government, thus voicing calls to "cleanse and save" the Republic of Armenia.Some of the recruited individuals refused to participate in the seizure of power, while the remaining members of the group were unable to implement their plans, as they were exposed by law enforcement agencies.Criminal prosecution was instituted against seven people for committing the said act. Three of them were arrested, and four were put on the wanted list. Work is underway to identify the remaining persons involved in the case."

News.Az