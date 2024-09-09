Armenia gave almost all of its Air Defense equipment to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has given almost all of its Air Defense equipment to Ukraine, according to Fightbomber Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

The channel says that Armenia has given the S-300, Buk, Osa, and TOR anti-aircraft missile complexes to Ukraine together with the missiles.The report suggests that Armenia’s decision has left the country with a severely diminished air defense capability, although there are no further details on the specific reasons behind the transfer or the implications for Armenia's national security.The assistance is seen as part of the broader international support Ukraine has been receiving in its ongoing war with Russia.

News.Az