Armenia gave children military uniforms, weapons during second Karabakh war: Azerbaijani ombudsperson

Armenian armed forces gave military uniforms and weapons to civilians, including journalists, religious figures, and even children, during the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said on Monday.

She made the remarks during the presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

“The torture and pressure endured by Azerbaijani military personnel captured by Armenian troops during the 44-day war are mentioned in the study and brought to the attention of international organizations. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not fire at civilian objects or people during the liberation of Azerbaijani territory from occupation,” the ombudsperson said.

