Armenia intends to appoint new ambassador to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia intends to appoint a new ambassador to Russia, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with members of the US Congressional delegation, Simonyan pointed out that a replacement for the current ambassador Vagharshak Harutyunyan has been selected, News.Az reports citing Russian media."As you may have seen in the media, we will soon have a new ambassador to Russia... The nomination has already been submitted, and we await the appointment," Simonyan stated.However, the politician did not disclose the candidate's name. It is known that the country's authorities proposed the candidacy of Gurgen Arsenyan, a member of parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party, for the post.

News.Az