Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers agree to continue dialogue

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York City, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Based on the results of the historic Washington Peace Summit held on August 8, 2025, the parties exchanged views on possible next steps to advance the peace agenda.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers agreed to continue the dialogue, according to the ministry.

