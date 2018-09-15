Armenia is in self-isolation because of territorial claims: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia fails to learn lessons from the events of 1918-1920s and has resumed its revisionist, destructive and aggressive policy since the end of the last century, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Nowadays, this policy of Armenia still goes on. As in 1918-1920s, Armenia resulting from its destructive policy, territorial claims and unleashed war against the neighboring states remains in self-isolation."

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

"In connection with the centenary of this remarkable historic event, in Baku with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey H.E.Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan ceremonial events and the parade of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will take place," Hajiyev said, according to Trend.

"Despite the difficulties of World War I, the brotherly Turkish people supported the newly established Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the liberation of the capital Baku and other cities and districts. Under the occupation of the Armenian dashnak- bolshevik forces, merciless massacres against the civilian population in Baku and surrounding areas were committed, including the March Massacres in March 1918. With the liberation of Baku, the transfer of the capital of the newly established Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from Ganja to Baku, the restoration of the territorial integrity of ADR and the security of the civilian population living in Baku and surrounding areas were provided," Hajiyev added.

"Guided by the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev's "One Nation, Two States" maxim, the exemplary partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey on the basis of bonds of brotherhood continues to grow day by day and serves for the sustainable development, prosperity, peace and stability in the region and beyond," the spokesman added.

The liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation is one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan in the 20th century. Despite the fact that many years have passed, fraternal help from the Turks is never forgotten, always remembered and will be remembered by the Azerbaijani people with a sense of gratitude.

News.Az

