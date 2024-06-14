Armenia issues protest note to Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has formally protested against Belarus following recent diplomatic tensions.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, confirmed the issuance of a protest note. This action was prompted by comments made by a Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on June 13, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.Previously, the Armenian Ambassador to Belarus, Razmik Khumaryan, had been summoned back to Yerevan for consultations. In response, Belarus also recalled its ambassador from Armenia.Also on June 14, Araik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Armenian Prime Minister, issued a decree prohibiting officials from travelling to Belarus.This decision follows Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's announcement that he and other Armenian representatives will refrain from visiting Belarus during Alexander Lukashenko's presidency. The decree has been officially published, reflecting Armenia's response to recent diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

News.Az