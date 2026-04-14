Dow appoints insider Karen Carter as CEO

Carter, who currently serves as chief operating officer, will succeed Jim Fitterling, ending his tenure as CEO after several years at the helm. Fitterling will transition to the role of executive chair of the board, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fitterling has led the company since 2018, overseeing a key period in its history, including its separation from DowDuPont and the reshaping of its business strategy.

The appointment of Carter signals a move toward leadership continuity, with the company promoting from within as it navigates evolving global demand and industry challenges.

Dow did not provide further details on strategic changes under Carter, but the transition marks a significant shift in leadership at one of the world’s largest chemical producers.