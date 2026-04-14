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Ground incident damages China Airlines A350 in Melbourne - VIDEO

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Ground incident damages China Airlines A350 in Melbourne - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 experienced a ground incident at Melbourne Airport after the aircraft unexpectedly rolled backward while still connected to an aerobridge.

The aircraft, operated by China Airlines, reportedly moved during ground handling procedures, causing significant damage to the left forward passenger door hinges and the attached aerobridge structure, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Flight CI58, which was scheduled to depart for Taipei, was cancelled following the incident.

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Authorities confirmed that no passengers were onboard at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the unexpected movement has not yet been officially determined, and an investigation is expected to assess whether technical or procedural factors were involved.

The incident caused disruption to the aircraft’s schedule and is likely to require engineering inspections and repairs before it can return to service.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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