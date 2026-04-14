Ground incident damages China Airlines A350 in Melbourne - VIDEO

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A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 experienced a ground incident at Melbourne Airport after the aircraft unexpectedly rolled backward while still connected to an aerobridge.

The aircraft, operated by China Airlines, reportedly moved during ground handling procedures, causing significant damage to the left forward passenger door hinges and the attached aerobridge structure, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Flight CI58, which was scheduled to depart for Taipei, was cancelled following the incident.

Authorities confirmed that no passengers were onboard at the time, and no injuries were reported.

⚡China Airlines Airbus A350-941 damaged its passenger door after the aircraft rolled backwards making contact with the boarding bridge at Melbourne Airport.



Flight CI58 was scheduled to depart to Taipei which has now been cancelled due to the incident. pic.twitter.com/D0GZCoYaQi — News.Az (@news_az) April 14, 2026

The cause of the unexpected movement has not yet been officially determined, and an investigation is expected to assess whether technical or procedural factors were involved.

The incident caused disruption to the aircraft’s schedule and is likely to require engineering inspections and repairs before it can return to service.

News.Az