Rare off-duty photo of Queen Elizabeth II by a waterfall leaves fans spellbound

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It is well known that Queen Elizabeth II adored spending time at her Balmoral Estate, and an amazing resurfaced photograph shows her relaxed and smiling in her "happy place".

The image was shared by The Buckingham Palace Shop Instagram to promote tartan items launched to coincide with the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, which is now open at The King's Gallery, Buckingham Palace. News.Az reports, citing HELLO!

The late Queen was snapped sitting on a rock near a waterfall on the picturesque estate, with one of her beloved corgis on her lap, and another at her feet. Compared to her usual coat dresses and formal attire, the monarch was dressed rather casually in a tartan kilt and blue cardigan layered over a pink shirt. She still had her hair perfectly styled and a pair of pearl earrings in, though. The image was taken during the royal family's annual summer holiday in September 1971.

Fans adored seeing the image, which was shot by photographer Patrick Lichfield, and they took to celebrating Her Majesty in the comments. "Such a beautiful photo," wrote one, and: "Love this photo and seeing it makes me miss our late Queen even more," added another. A third penned: "What a lovely shot," and another simply wrote: "Unforgettable".

The caption of the image read: "Our newest collection, created with Royal Warrant Holders to mark the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, celebrates the Old Stewart Tartan, long associated with the Royal Family. The Queen often chose this heather, grass‑green and poppy‑red check for informal moments, particularly when holidaying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. "Tartan skirts were a staple in the Queen’s off-duty wardrobe, as explored in Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, now open at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace.⁠ Photograph of Queen Elizabeth II by Lichfield." Just last week, another amazing photo of Her Majesty came back into the public sphere. Royal enthusiasts were left spellbound by a surprising portrait of the late Queen, which is part of a poignant new exhibition in Balmoral. Captured by renowned photographer Julian Calder, the striking image which is titled 'The Queen of Scots & Chief of the Chiefs,' shows the late monarch in full ceremonial dress against the rugged backdrop of her much-loved Balmoral estate. The juxtaposition of her green velvet robes of the Order of the Thistle against the vast Scottish Highlands had fans calling it an "iconic" photograph.

Visitors to Balmoral this year will have the unique opportunity to view the photograph, alongside the actual ceremonial robes worn in the image, offering an intimate look at the sovereign's deep connection to her "happy place" in the Highlands. It's a special way for the estate to celebrate her remarkable 70-year reign and highlight how truly special Balmoral is.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke out about the wonder of Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said. "I think granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time."

News.Az