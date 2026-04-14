Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss expanding cooperation - PHOTO

Recalling the official visit of the Somali president to Azerbaijan last year, which he said opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, Aliyev noted that the visit had included productive discussions on cooperation and resulted in the signing of several agreements aimed at expanding ties.

The president praised political relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation, wishing the ambassador success in his duties.

Ambassador Fidow said he was pleased to assume his post in Baku and pledged to work towards further developing relations between Somalia and Azerbaijan.

Both sides highlighted successful cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, including within international organisations, and underlined the importance of recent high-level contacts and increased reciprocal visits.

They noted strong potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and other sectors.

The meeting also noted ongoing work on implementing the ASAN service model in Somalia, in line with an agreement signed during the Somali president’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Aliyev and the ambassador also discussed cooperation in science and education, recalling that a significant number of Somali students studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period, a tradition that continues today. They noted that Somali students are currently studying in Azerbaijan under the Heydar Aliyev Scholarship programme.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.