Woman dies on Qantas flight from New York to Auckland
- 14 Apr 2026 15:14
- 14 Apr 2026 15:16
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- World
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Source: Qantas
A woman died aboard a Qantas flight traveling from New York to Auckland during an overnight journey lasting approximately 18 hours, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
New Zealand Police said they are investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner.
A spokesperson for Qantas said that “urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard” following the medical emergency.
By Nijat Babayev