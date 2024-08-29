Armenia may hold constitutional referendum in 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

A constitutional referendum in Armenia may be held in 2027, News.Az reports citing the country's Ministry of Justice.

'Before that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made numerous statements regarding the importance of amendments in the main law. He underlined that the new constitution would strengthen the cornerstone of the country, and increase its competitiveness.Noted that the current constitution in Armenia was adopted on July 5, 1995.

