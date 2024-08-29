Yandex metrika counter

Armenia may hold constitutional referendum in 2027

  • World
  • Share
Armenia may hold constitutional referendum in 2027

A constitutional referendum in Armenia may be held in 2027, News.Az reports citing the country's Ministry of Justice.

'Before that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made numerous statements regarding the importance of amendments in the main law. He underlined that the new constitution would strengthen the cornerstone of the country, and increase its competitiveness.

Noted that the current constitution in Armenia was adopted on July 5, 1995.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      