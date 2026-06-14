Türkiye to invest $10 billion in AI push

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Türkiye will mobilize at least $10 billion in private investment for artificial intelligence projects, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The plan focuses on expanding data center infrastructure, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence development as part of a broader national strategy, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is working to transfer experience from the defense industry to other sectors, especially artificial intelligence, and will allocate at least 2% of public investment programs to AI projects.

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He added that by 2030 Türkiye aims to raise its data center capacity to at least 1 GW and take an active role in shaping human-centered AI standards at the OECD, G20, the United Nations and other international forums.

Erdogan said he hopes to make Türkiye a leading country in the age of artificial intelligence.

News.Az