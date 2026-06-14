Kuwait withdraws citizenship from over 2,000 people

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The decisions also included the revocation of citizenship from one additional individual, with the measures issued through eight separate decrees listed in the latest edition of the gazette.

According to the decrees, Decree No. 90 of 2026 ordered the withdrawal of citizenship from 26 individuals, while Decree No. 91 revoked citizenship certificates from five people. Decree No. 92 covered the largest group, removing citizenship from 1,594 individuals, and Decree No. 93 affected a further 491 people, News.Az reports, citing, Times Kuwait.

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Decree No. 94 revoked citizenship from one person, while Decree No. 95 withdrew citizenship certificates from four individuals. Decree No. 96 affected two people, and Decree No. 97 applied to 70 individuals.

The names of those affected were published in Kuwait Alyawm, which serves as the official publication for government laws and administrative decisions. According to reports from Al-Rai, the measures are part of an ongoing review of citizenship files, although no specific legal grounds for individual cases were detailed.

News.Az