Armenia must show interest in opening Zangazur corridor - Azerbaijani President's assistant

Armenia must show their interest in the opening of the Zangazur corridor, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with POLITICO, News.az reports.

“Our agenda was solely focused on establishing transportation links and connectivity through the context of bilateral interaction. We no longer find the project appealing; we can accomplish this with Iran instead. It is still on the table, but the Armenian side must demonstrate a genuine interest in it,” he said.

Hajiyev refuted Armenian claims that Azerbaijan "plans to seize Zangazur.".

