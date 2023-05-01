News.az
Presidential Administration
Poland fortifying Belarus border
15 May 2024-21:12
Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan votes in presidential election
07 Feb 2024-07:13
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to exchange detained military personnel
07 Dec 2023-17:07
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration hosts meeting with Türkiye's Justice and Development Party delegation
05 Dec 2023-16:45
Armenian side delayed for more than two months to present its version of the peace treaty - Assistant to Azerbaijani President
14 Nov 2023-18:51
Armenia must show interest in opening Zangazur corridor - Azerbaijani President's assistant
25 Oct 2023-14:11
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration organizes visit of employees in charge of public relations from 30 public institutions to Türkiye
12 Oct 2023-15:10
Azerbaijan launches tangible work in relation to reintegration of Garabagh’s Armenian residents
02 Oct 2023-12:26
Azerbaijan starts providing appropriate medical services in the city of Khankendi - Presidential Administration
01 Oct 2023-05:26
Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan discloses details of Yevlakh meeting with representatives of Garabagh Armenians
21 Sep 2023-13:00
Why 2025 marked Azerbaijan’s diplomatic breakthrough with the United States
