Armenian side opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 24, in the evening, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region were subjected to fire several times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

The Armenian armed forces units from combat positions stationed in the various directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the opposing positions of the Azerbaijan Army.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az