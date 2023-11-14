Armenia refuses to cooperate on issue of detecting mass graves of Azerbaijanis: State Security Service head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia still refuses to cooperate on the issue of finding mass graves of Azerbaijanis, said Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing the State Security Service’s press service.

At the meeting, the situation that developed in the South Caucasus region after the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, ensuring the safe residence of the population in the territory of Karabakh, the consequences of heavy contamination of this region with mines, the uncertainty of the fate of those captured and missing as a result of the conflict were discussed.

Naghiyev informed the OSCE PA delegation that Armenia refuses to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of mined territories, which impedes the ongoing restoration work in the liberated territories. He emphasized that the number of victims of mine terrorism is growing every day, and called on the OSCE and other international organizations to put pressure on Armenia in this matter.

Touching on the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression, Ali Naghiyev said that Yerevan has taken a destructive position and, under various pretexts, refuses to cooperate in the issue of finding mass graves of Azerbaijanis.

He added that despite all of the above, Azerbaijan is making efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, always gives priority to the principles of good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence, fully guarantees the safety of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, intends to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement contract

Pia Kauma, in turn, noted that the OSCE PA can provide the necessary support to the process of building trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az