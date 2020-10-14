Armenia reports record 1,058 new coronavirus cases in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 1,058 in the past twenty-four hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in the republic, Armenia’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 1,058 cases of COVID-19 were identified and 395 patients recovered from the disease. To date, there are 46,713 recoveries while the total number of the infected is 58,624," the statement reads.

Armenia registered the previous highest daily coronavirus growth rate on June 7 (766 cases).

On October 13, Armenia reported 745 new coronavirus cases. Seven coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 1,039.

(c) TASS

News.Az

