Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital chief’s charge is amended, supplemented

The charges that are brought against former chief gynecologist of Armenia Razmik Abrahamyan, who is Director of the Republican Maternity Hospital and is a defendant in the criminal case on the illegal adoption of children by foreigners, have been amended and supplemented.

A new charge has been brought against him under the Criminal Code article on the illegal separation of a child from parents or changing the child by using an official position, news.am reports. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Abrahamyan was already charged under the Criminal Code articles on the illegal separation of a child from parents or changing the child, and on the commercial bribe.

Aside from Razmik Abrahamyan, Republican Maternity Hospital Deputy Director Arshak Jerjeryan, and Liana Karapetyan, Director of Yerevan Children's Home SNCO, have also been indicted along the lines of the aforesaid criminal case. Karapetyan has been arrested on the appeal by the prosecutor's office.

News.Az

