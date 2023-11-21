Armenia responsible for blocking communication lines in region: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is responsible for blocking the communication lines in the region, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told local and foreign journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev emphasized that now Azerbaijan is waiting for concrete proposals from Armenia.

“When talking about a peace agreement, Armenia still looks beyond the region. But in fact, it is the South Caucasus region that this country should focus on. Bringing the agenda of the third party to this region is a wrong move. Armenia should advance the negotiations on normalization. Thus, the ball is in Armenia's court,” he said.

The presidential aide also touched upon the possible opening of borders between Türkiye and Armenia.

“Azerbaijan and fraternal Türkiye have always believed that if Armenia abandons its territorial claims against our country, Türkiye can open its borders for it. This is possible if Armenia pursues a positive policy in the region. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported the normalization of relations in a parallel order. Armenia must be able to assess the potential of the region,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az