Armenia reveals number of Armenian serviceman died in occupied Nagorno Karabakh last year

The number of Armenian servicemen died in Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh in 2019, has been made public, according to Armenian media.

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan stated 49 Armenian servicemen died in Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh in 2019.

The Prosecutor General noted, only 20 of the 49 deaths of these servicemen were related to the military service, whereas the reasons for the 29 deaths were different.

According to him, in 2018, there were 63 deaths of servicemen, 38 of which were related to military service.

