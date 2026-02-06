Yandex metrika counter

Armenia schedules parliamentary election for June 7

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on Friday to schedule the next parliamentary election.

The decree sets the election date for June 7, 2026, the president's press service said, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Armenia is a parliamentary republic. The political party that wins the majority in parliament during the vote will have the right to elect the country's prime minister.


