Armenia schedules parliamentary election for June 7
Shutterstock
Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on Friday to schedule the next parliamentary election.
The decree sets the election date for June 7, 2026, the president's press service said, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.
Armenia is a parliamentary republic. The political party that wins the majority in parliament during the vote will have the right to elect the country's prime minister.
By Ulviyya Salmanli