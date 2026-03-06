Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday to discuss the latest regional developments.

Expressing concern, Bayramov and Mirzoyan noted the importance of refraining from steps that could further exacerbate tensions and stressed the need to ensure stability and security in the region, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Bayramov briefed his Armenian counterpart on the Iranian drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 5, which caused damage to civilian infrastructure and injured civilians.

The ministers also stressed the importance of ensuring sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and discussed issues of mutual concern.

News.Az