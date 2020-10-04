Armenia shells Azerbaijan's Khizi and Absheron regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Khizi and Absheron region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said on Sunday.

"Missile attacks by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians and civil infrastructure:

1. Ganja:4+Smerch missiles with cluster ammunition. 2nd biggest city.

2. Khizi&Absheron region: Two 300 km mid range missile.

3. Mingachevir: 2 missiles. Water reservoir and Electricity plant," Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account.

News.Az