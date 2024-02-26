Armenia should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions - President

Armenia should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions - President

Armenia should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia and its patrons believed that no one would punish them. They were completely wrong, and they are still wrong today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, News.az reports.

“Armenia, which is looking for a new owner and seeking refuge in somebody’s arms, should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions and give up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

News.Az