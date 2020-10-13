Armenia should withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani territories – Turkish politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

A prominent Turkish politician called on Armenia to withdraw from the occupied territories "without any precondition," Anadolu Agency reports.

"Upper Karabakh should be given to Azerbaijan [...] After that the cease-fire and diplomatic talks should begin," Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), told his party's parliamentary group.

Bahceli recalled Armenia’s Sunday missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city of Ganja, which violated a temporary cease-fire reached to exchange prisoners and retrieve bodies.

"If Armenia gets stronger […] the future will have dire consequences for Azerbaijani Turks. For sure, Turkey will be forced to deal with these shocking developments," Bahceli said.

He noted: "Armenia should withdraw from every occupied territory."

News.Az