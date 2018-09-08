Armenia Special Investigation Service: Criminal case is filed against ex-PM on 2 counts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been filed against Armenia’s former Prime Minister—and National Assembly ex-speaker—Hovik Abrahamyan under two articles of the criminal code

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) news service informed about the aforementioned, in response to a respective query by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, Abrahamyan is charged on two counts: abuse of official power, and unlawful participation in entrepreneurial activities.

These charges, however, have nothing to do with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008. On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators, as well as two servicemen of the internal troops, were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

Hovik Abrahamyan on Saturday issued a statement, according to which he was called to the SIS, questioned as a witness, and then he was charged.

