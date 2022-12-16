Armenia still makes territorial claims to Azerbaijan – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, Armenia still makes territorial claims to Azerbaijan, Zaur Mammadov, head of the Baku Club of Political Scientists, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference, entitled “The Problem of Deportation of Peoples in the World in the Example of Azerbaijanis: Current Situation and Challenges".

The event was co-organized by the Baku Club of Political Scientists and News.Az.

Mammadov noted that even in the 21st century, there are still people around the world who suffer from deportation.

“The Azerbaijani people were also forcibly displaced from their native lands,” he added.

News.Az