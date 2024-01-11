Armenia stills poses artificial obstacles to opening Zangezur corridor: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Zangezur corridor is one of the obligations undertaken by Armenia under the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.Az.

The Zangezur corridor aims to ensure the unhindered movement of people and goods between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, the lawmaker explained.

He emphasized that unfortunately, Armenia has been posing artificial obstacles to opening the Zangezur corridor for almost 3 years.

“In his interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev stated that if Armenia again continues to create obstacles to opening the Zangezur corridor, Azerbaijan is not going to open its borders with Armenia. This means that Armenia is faced with a choice. This is a serious message for Armenia, and this country should draw serious conclusions from all this,” MP Osmanov said.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker emphasized that Armenia should fulfill its obligations.

“The opening of the Zangezur corridor will also be an important factor for Armenia. This route can help Armenia to advance towards integration on a global scale,” he said.

MP Osmanov noted that Azerbaijan keeps initiating large-scale projects on communication in the region. “However, the Zangezur corridor is of great importance. This route will connect Azerbaijan’s mainland with Nakhchivan. At the same time, this route is considered an important part of the Middle Corridor,” he added.

