Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire 16 times

Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire, News.azreports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

“On April 6, from 18:30 to 22:05, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the settlements of Jil, Gunashli and Khoznavar of the Chambarak, Basarkechar and Gorus regions periodically fired at our positions in the direction of the settlements of Eriveng, Jamilli and Khajilar of Gedabay, Kalbajar and Lachin regions from arms of various calibers, a total of 16 times.

The Azerbaijani Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the statement said.

