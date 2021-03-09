Armenia terminates powers of UNICEF representative in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has decided to terminate the powers of the UNICEF representative in the country Marianne Clark-Hattingh, spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Naghdalyan said.

"For the Armenian side, the shortcomings in the implementation of the mandate and the unconstructive method of work of the UNICEF Representative in Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh became problematic," she said.

Therefore, the Armenian government made a decision to terminate the powers of Clark-Hattingh as the UNICEF representative in Armenia," TASS cited Naghdalyan as saying.

News.Az

