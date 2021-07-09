Armenia to extend Covid-related quarantine for another six months

Armenia to extend Covid-related quarantine for another six months

Armenia will extend to the Covid-related quarantine for another six months, acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters today, according to Armenian media.

“The draft decision has been circulated in the government, and I think it will be decided to extend the quarantine,” she said.

According to the acting Minister, the extension is necessary, because the decision has created a toolkit that allows to implementation of strict or minor restrictions.

She added that the requirement for a PCR test for crossing the Armenian border is also covered by the decision on quarantine.

The quarantine was introduced on September 11, 2020 and was extended on January 11, 2021 for six months.

News.Az





