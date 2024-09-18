Armenia-Turkey borders should opened, Pashinyan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should establish diplomatic relations with Turkey, land borders should be opened, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Global Armenian Summit, News.az reports citing Sputnik-Armenia.

PM Pashinyan said that the talks between the special representatives of both countries played a role in the change in Turkey's approach to Armenia.He also commented on the relations with Iran and Georgia.The head of the government of Armenia emphasized that it is not expected that any conflict will arise with these states in the long term.

News.Az