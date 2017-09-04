Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 109 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and 60-mm mortars.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 109 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Sept. 4.



The Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa district and in Kamarli village of Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Berdavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan district and in Paravakar village of Armenia’s Ijevan district.



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.



The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.



Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar district, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

