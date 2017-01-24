Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have 30 times violated the ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan.24.

Armenian armed units stationed in Barekamavan village of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district, Berkaber and Paravakar villages of Ijevan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili and Kohnegishlag villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghbulag, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Chinari village and on nameless uplands of Berd district.

Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of Terter district, Garagashli, Javahirli, Sarijal villages of Aghdam district, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmedli village of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

