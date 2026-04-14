President Aliyev meets new Eswatini ambassador, discusses bilateral cooperation - PHOTO

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Sibusisiwe Mngomezulu, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Azerbaijan, on Tuesday to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

After presenting his credentials to the head of state, the ambassador conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In response, President Aliyev thanked him for the message and asked that his own greetings be passed on to King Mswati III.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The president recalled the visit of the King of Eswatini to Azerbaijan during the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Baku in 2019, and expressed hope that he would take part in the upcoming World Urban Forum session to be held in Baku next month.

President Aliyev praised the level of political dialogue between the two countries and said there is strong potential to expand cooperation in various fields. He wished the ambassador success in his mission.

The ambassador, in turn, praised President Aliyev’s leadership, congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and commended the country’s economic development and diplomatic efforts in advancing regional peace. He said he would do his utmost to strengthen bilateral ties.

He also noted that Eswatini, as chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council, continues its efforts to promote peace across the African continent.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted mutual support within international organisations and pointed to strong prospects for cooperation in energy, science, education, humanitarian affairs, tourism, environmental protection, culture and other areas. They also stressed the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels to explore further opportunities for cooperation.

The sides additionally exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.