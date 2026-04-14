Azerbaijan deminer dies in Fuzuli mine explosion

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A mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli District has killed a member of the national demining agency while carrying out official duties, authorities said.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the incident occurred on April 14 in the Ashagi Abdurrahmanli village area of the district, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The victim, born in 1995, was performing demining operations when a tank mine detonated. Despite emergency response efforts, the employee died at the scene.

The agency confirmed that the individual lost his life while fulfilling his official responsibilities in an area contaminated with landmines left from previous conflicts.

Mine clearance operations continue to be a critical and dangerous task in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, where unexploded ordnance remains a persistent risk.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances of the incident as demining work in the region continues under heightened safety protocols.

News.Az