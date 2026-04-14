President Aliyev, new Colombian envoy eye deeper ties across key sectors - PHOTO

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met newly appointed Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo on Tuesday to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

After accepting the ambassador’s credentials on Tuesday, President Aliyev noted that despite the geographical distance between Azerbaijan and Colombia, relations between the two countries are at a good level and stressed the importance of further expanding cooperation in various fields, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev underlined the importance of deepening ties in economic, investment, tourism and other areas based on existing political relations, and wished the ambassador success in her work.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

In response, Munar Jaramillo said she was honoured to be the first female Colombian ambassador to Azerbaijan and pledged to work to strengthen political dialogue and identify new areas of cooperation.

She also noted that Colombia organises Spanish language courses in Azerbaijan, with Azerbaijani students and specialists actively participating.

During the meeting, the two sides recalled the signing of a memorandum of understanding last year on the application of the ASAN service model in Colombia.

They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in agriculture, demining, education, culture and other fields.

Both sides highlighted successful cooperation within international organisations, including mutual support at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and other multilateral platforms.

They further discussed strengthening interparliamentary ties and increasing mutual visits and contacts.