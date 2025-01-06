Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani positions in Lachin

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Lachin district.

“On January 6, at about 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Zabukh settlement of the Lachin district,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement News.Az reports.The ministry earlier said that the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in Lachin district came under fire from the Armenian military.“On January 5, from 22:00 to 22:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the directions of Digh and Khanazakh settlements of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Zabukh and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin district,” the ministry said.“We inform that in recent days, Armenian armed forces units have subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions several times, and all these cases have been recorded accordingly,” it added.

News.Az