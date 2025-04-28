Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On April 28, at around 00:25 (local time), Armenian armed units, stationed in Chambarak district, fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani military took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az