Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

  • Azerbaijan
Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On April 28, at around 00:25 (local time), Armenian armed units, stationed in Chambarak district, fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports. 

The Azerbaijani military took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the Defense Ministry stated.


News.Az 

