Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

On April 13, at about 08:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Chinarli settlement of Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of Tovuz region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

