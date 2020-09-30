Armenian armed forces shell settlements of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling settlements in the frontline zones of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

The latest reports said the Armenian Armed Forces are shelling villages and other settlements of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district.

Unable to resist the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian armed forces decided to shell the civilian population. By this action, the Armenian armed forces confirm their weakness.

The photos shot in the Fizuli district show the Armenian armed forces shooting at the villages of the districts, rather than the positions of the Azerbaijani army. As a result, many houses were greatly damaged.

News.Az