Armenian army shelled residential buildings and civilian vehicles in Azerbaijan's Gazakh region

Armenian armed forces continue provocations on the state border with Azerbaijan, State Border Service told reporters May 13.

Starting from 12:00 (GMT+4) on May 13, Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan district shelled the Abbasbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, the border firing points of the State Border Service near the abovementioned village, military and civilian vehicles moving in that direction.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

As a result, the roofs of several residential buildings were damaged.

The Armenian armed forces’ provocation was prevented. The firing points of the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces, from which the Azerbaijani settlements were fired, were suppressed by return fire.

